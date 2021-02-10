SAVE Columbus Day!

Councilmember Merante Opposes NYS Legislatopn to Change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day

YONKERS, NY — February 9, 2021 — A resolution sponsored by Councilman Anthony Merante and Councilmember Mike Breen, Minority Leader which was initially introduced at the Yonkers City Council Rules Committee Meeting on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and was brought to a vote at the City Council Meeting today, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The resolution was send back to rules over a disagreement over the wording. Should it be adopted, perhaps two weeks from today, it would be a strong message to Albany lawmakers that Yonkers and numerous Italian-American organizations are vehemently opposed to terminating the Columbus Day holiday by pending legislation in NYS Assembly Bill # A2492 and Senate Bill # S2759.

Minority Leader, Mike Breen stated, “It may be appropriate to recognize indigenous peoples in New York there is no need to do so at the expense of the millions of people of Italian-American Heritage who celebrate Columbus Day in honor of the contributions of Italian-Americans to American history, economy and culture.” Councilmember Anthony Merante added, “It is undeniable that the City of Yonkers has a large and active Italian –American population that has historically embraced Columbus Day as an annual holiday and celebration of their culture including a parade, scholarship awards and other events and activities. This tradition must be continued”.