Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ Statement on FEMA and State Vaccination Site to Open in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY — February 18, 2021 — “I live in Yonkers and know firsthand the impact COVID-19 has had on our communities. I’ve lost so many friends, and I hear residents call my office, close to tears, almost every day because they cannot get a vaccine appointment. While my staff works to connect as many residents as possible with pharmacies who offer the vaccine, there are still not enough appointments to meet the need. I have been strongly advocating for more mass vaccine sites in communities hit hardest by the pandemic. I am pleased a vaccine site is opening at the Armory in Southwest Yonkers because it will help to make vaccine distribution more equitable and save lives. I thank our local, state, and federal partners for their efforts to help make this happen.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins represents most of Yonkers, all of Greenburgh and Scarsdale, and parts of White Plains and New Rochelle in the 35th NYS Senate District. To learn more about her legislative and community efforts, click here.

