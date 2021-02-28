Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Statement on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against the Governor

New York State Senator Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (NYS-D-38) represents the communities of District 38 which covers the vast majority of Rockland County in the northern New York City suburbs, including the towns of Orangetown, Clarkstown, and Ramapo; the district also crosses the Hudson River to incorporate a small part of Ossining in Westchester County.

ORANGETOWN, NY — Febrary 28, 2021 —  Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick has released the following statement yesterday:

“In light of the deeply troubling recent accounts from Lindsay Boylan and now from Charlotte Bennett, I support an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the governor. Accusations of sexual harassment and assault must be taken seriously, and thoroughly investigated, so that the facts can be known. We must create a culture in which victims feel comfortable and supported in coming forward.”

###

SOURCE: Evan R. Menist MPA, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communiction | Office of NYS Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (SD-38)

 

