Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Statement on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against the Governor

ORANGETOWN, NY — Febrary 28, 2021 — Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick has released the following statement yesterday:

“In light of the deeply troubling recent accounts from Lindsay Boylan and now from Charlotte Bennett, I support an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the governor. Accusations of sexual harassment and assault must be taken seriously, and thoroughly investigated, so that the facts can be known. We must create a culture in which victims feel comfortable and supported in coming forward.”

SOURCE: Evan R. Menist MPA, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communiction | Office of NYS Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (SD-38)