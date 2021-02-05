Struggles Latino SMBs In Yonkers Faced In 2020 Have Not Come To An End

Meet the 2021 Scenario and What ITIN Loans Mean

LOS ANGELES, CA and YONKERS, NY — February 5, 2021 — The year 2020 was a challenging one for businesses around the world. Particularly in the United States they have faced restrictive measures to avoid contagion, which have directly affected both large corporate and small local business sales. Westchester County companies are no exception; as of December 31, 2020, they showed a decline in revenue of more than 39%, according to Opportunity Insides figures.

In particular, Yonkers’ Latino community, which represents 38% of the city’s population, according to Census Bureau data, has struggled with long-standing inequalities such as discrimination and poor access to education. Currently, one of the biggest problems for Latino-owned businesses (LOB) is the lack of government financing, such as Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, managed by the Small Business Association (SBA), leaving itin loans (loans without a social security number) as an interesting option to solve their problems.

The lack of a certificate of ownership of the business or a letter of recognition from a bank are the biggest impediments to obtaining credit that will allow them to face the complicated situation. For this reason, turning to ITIN loans such as those offered by Camino Financial is a great resource to stay on their feet and strengthen businesses, people have worked so hard to build.

What 2021 holds for small businesses in Yonkers

Latinos, in addition to being one of the most populous ethnic groups in Yonkers, also have the highest poverty rates at 33%, according to the Data USA website. As of 2012, there were 9,379 minority-owned businesses (including Latinas).

Considering that until June 2020, 83% of Latino-owned businesses across the United States were negatively impacted, according to The Ongoing Impact of COVID-19 study, the situation for LOB in this city has become very complex.

Small businesses are implementing strategies to stay open during the pandemic. They have had to reach agreements with suppliers to extend payment terms, reduce salaries and even introduce new business models. Accessing capital for this purpose can be solved with itin loans, a viable alternative to overcome the hard impacts.

According to the Yelp: As the months go by, the situation continues to plummet, mainly attributed to intermittent closings and openings. The year 2021 does not paint a better picture, even with the vaccination campaign underway.

Biden promises better conditions for small businesses

During his campaign and also in the text, Joe Biden’s Proposals to Set Up Support For Deserving Small Businesses, the President has expressed the intention to correct the PPP loans from the structure. This is due to the fact that the SBA encompasses from a business with three employees to one with 499 employees in the same category, for this reason 1% of the companies that requested the support concentrated more than a quarter of the total budget for this purpose, according to information from The New York Times.

However, the main requirements will remain the same, which means that the wall between Latino business owners and financing will continue, with itin loans being the only eligible and accessible possibility.

The Biden administration plans to make the process more accessible to all business owners, as only 10% of Latino businesses were able to access PPP loans. The main causes were lack of documentation and unclear application process.

The outlook for the year 2021 shows great challenges for small business owners in the United States, mainly for those in the Latino community, who will undoubtedly have the ability to overcome them thanks to their easy adaptation to new circumstances. Accessing itin loans such as those offered by Camino Financial will strengthen businesses from the ground up.

As time goes on, we will know whether President Biden’s campaign promises become a reality or remain as good intentions. Could you tell us what impact has the Covid-19 pandemic had on your community or business?

