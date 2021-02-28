YONKERS, NY — February 28, 2021 — On December 20, 2020, as attested by the email written by Ms. Astra Carillon, her email was, directed to Mayor@yonkersny.gov has gained no response. Ms. Carillon’s email was deleted from public view by the Yonkers Tribune. Ms. Astra Carrillo sent her email to the Office of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano on December 11, 2020, at 1:22:47 AM EST. The Yonkers Tribune received Ms. Carillon’s telling

on Friday, February 26, 2021, but we did not notice her email until today. Her allegations have been corroborated as this morning and early afternoon. Her letter is self-explanatory, clear, patient, and direct.

December 11, 2020

To whom it may concern:

I am Astra Carrillo, a constituent of the City of Yonkers, Council District 3.

I am writing to inform you of the events of December 7, 2020, that took place in my apartment building, 100 Herriot Street, Yonkers, NY 10701. We are currently located in a yellow zone according to NYS COVID-19 Guidelines.

There has been strife between the tenants at 100 Herriot, with one side claiming that the other has preferential treatment with the management company. The two opposing sides also happen to be of different races and ethnicities: Black and Latino.

A tenant reached out to Yonkers City Councilwoman Ms. Tasha Diaz, and she arranged for a tenant meeting in the lobby of the building on 12/07/2020. The event was advertised on 12/05/2020, but there was no announcement written in Spanish.

Ms. Diaz arrived at the building at 7:00 pm, a time that isn’t convenient for most of the tenants due to many being essential workers and not having flexible work hours. If Ms. Diaz would have given ample notice of the meeting, I’m sure that many who were unable to attend would have made arrangements to be there.

Many felt their character wa being assassinated. Ms. Diaz brought a Yonkers Voice reporter with her to cover and video the meeting. The reporter seemed only interested in hearing from one side and clearly aligned himself with the councilwoman (Tasha Diaz).

There were 37 people in attendance in the 20ft square lobby. There was no contact tracing information taken, and no video release form was given out.

Ms. Diaz stated her accusations and falsehoods in a condescending and confrontational manner. She spoke in English with no translator, saying she had reached out to the management company in January with no response. The management company and/ or owners should have been invited to this meeting by the councilwoman to respond to her concerns in front of the tenants.

The councilwoman listed complaints that were made to her by a handful of tenants.

Complaints Stated by Ms. Diaz My Responses Favoritism from management and maintenance Neither myself nor anyone I know has received favoritism in the building. Tenants buying gifts for the management company The Councilwoman provided no substantiation of this accusation, and to our knowledge, it is untrue. The laundromat is more expensive in the building than elsewhere. The laundromat is on par or even cheaper than the neighborhood Laundromats. The tenants’ children cannot use the courtyard. There has been a “No loitering, No Ball Playing” sign in the courtyard for as long as I lived here. This is to minimize the risk of injury and destruction of property and to maintain a level of peace for the lower floors’ residences. Water tasting bitter on the 11th floor. I live on the 11th floor and can attest to having clean water. Lack of parking spots This is a question for management regarding the parking spots provided by the building. As a tenant, the lack of parking spots on the street should be taken up with the City of Yonkers and not the management company of one building. No help from the maintenance crew There are protocols in place for tenants to request help from both management and maintenance. If those are followed, they receive the assistance they need. Limiting guests due to COVID concerns There are many people in the building that agree with this measure. We are in the middle of a pandemic, with cases rising each day. There are elderly and immunocompromised individuals here that cannot risk getting the virus. Rent money is going missing. The few past problems with rent not credited to tenants were errors that were corrected or document theft. Management addressed the problem in these cases. Roach and mice There are roaches and the occasional mice sighting – which is typical of living in an urban environment. I would not say that it is even close to “uninhabitable.” We are provided with extermination services every month. Elevator service There has been no elevator disruption this year. As a person who lives on the 11th floor, I would make complaints if there were no reliable service. $7.5 million renovations not up to their standards This building is in fine shape with no cracking or peeling paint in common areas. If there is an area that needs maintenance, it is quickly addressed. Security cameras are used to spy on tenants. Cameras are placed in common areas of the building for safety. I cannot imagine why a person would feel unsafe with cameras present to prevent crime.

Ms. Diaz said her above accusations in a condescending and confrontational manner. Her egotistical display was accentuated when she played victim, claiming never to get thanked and saying that she was being maligned. I was not aware that I needed to thank a public servant for calling a meeting when no solutions were brought forth, especially when the disease was being spread.

She kept saying, in English, with no translator, that there is an “active tenant association.” As a tenant of 8 years, I have never been invited to join such an organization, nor am I familiar with its existence. If it does exist, then the new leadership of such an organization needs to be voted on by all the tenants so that things are clearly communicated in English and Spanish, and concerns are addressed properly and fairly in the building.

I was referred to by the councilwoman as a “management ally” when I am a tenant, attending a tenant meeting. I was being characterized as a management ally and not a tenant because of my race and ethnicity. This is prejudicial at best and, at worst, racist.

When the Spanish-only-speaking Latinos got frustrated and kept asking what was being said, she replied, “There will be a special meeting at a different time when there is someone to translate.” Her clear adoption of a “Separate but Un-Equal” strategy is unacceptable and is a clear violation of Latino tenants’ rights.

Ms. Diaz’s presence during the meeting inflamed tensions in the building between tenants and almost led to violence. Ms. Diaz blamed the Latinos in the building for causing the division. Latinos are being blamed for any strife solely because they are Latino. That is racist.

This town hall led to hostilities that were recorded by the non-partial media, Yonkers Voice:https://m.facebook.com/ykersvoice/videos/2866720960319469/.

At 6:35 into the video, Ms. Diaz said that the management company had discouraged many people from joining the tenant’s association.

At 6:45 I spoke up and said that is not true.

At 7:38 Ms. Díaz said I was lying and that I’m only one person.

At 7:55 Ms. Osborne, a tenant who has had problems with several other tenants in the building, started yelling at me. I continuously expressed to Ms. Díaz that I was never aware of the tenants’ association that she said was formed 2 years ago, and she discounted my personal experience.

At 10:15 Ms. Díaz stated that “people” were sent to be nosy on behalf of the management company in the building where I live, which was a direct dig to myself and the Latino community present.

At 11:13 Ms. Diaz said, “You’re lying,” to me.

At 13:50 Ms. Osborne threatened me. She said, “How about I slap the shit out of you!” That is when some people cheered. Those tenants think it is ok to engage in violence in the building where I live and call home. Ms. Diaz facilitated that, and now I do not feel safe where I live with my children.

At 14:50 Ms. Diaz began to say, “You are threatening me”, which is a lie. I only asked what I was doing wrong in speaking up.

At 47:43 Ms. Osborne, the tenant, called me a “bitch” continuously, although eventually, Ms. Diaz gestured for her to stop.

The harassment of the Latino tenants continued online and in the building. Some of the vile things that were said were, “You are all illegal!” “I’m going to call ICE to remove you all!” and “All you do is multiply!” (See comments section on Yonkers Voice website, beneath the video).

In all, I want Ms. Tasha Diaz of District 3 to be investigated for inciting violence, making racially charged accusations, and for violating NYS COVID 19 guidelines when it comes to indoor gatherings.

One day after this meeting, the reporter from Yonkers Voice tested positive for COVID 19. I stumbled upon it on a Facebook post from him, the building then notified the tenants. During the meeting, he took his mask off periodically, exposing a room full of people to the deadly virus. In consideration of my fellow tenants and my family, I got tested immediately and took appropriate actions. I hope others are doing the same.

A councilperson represents the district, not just the people who voted for them. A council member should not incite anger that leads to racist attacks against her constituents. I did not think I would ever hear “They’re probably all illegal!” and “These people can’t even vote, so who cares what they say?” in the place I call home. I implore you to act so that my family and I can feel safe again in this building after this traumatic experience. Also, we can start healing, locally, wounds that have divided this nation for many years.

Sincerely,

Astra Carrillo

Thank you