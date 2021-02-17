The Hezitorial: The Numbers Don’t Lie
By HEZI ARIS

Extrapolating the Facts

YONKERS, NY — Yonkers earns $27,000 per registered student attending the Yonkers Public School District. Sadly, Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada recently advised that over 3,000 students are no longer enrolled at the Yonkers Public Schools. Not only are the students gone, but their families as well. 

The bottom line is evidently a succinct mathematical equation, that is, the cost of every student enrolled is $27,000. With 3,000 students no longer in attendance, a deficit of $81,000,000 will become evident. $27,000 x 3,000 pupils is equivalent to a pending $81 million deficit.

3,000 students require, by a most lenient equation of one teacher for every 30 students thereby bringing about a loss of 100 teachers. With the highest paid teachers’ salaries equal to $125,000 subtracted from the $81,000,000 deficit less the reduction of teachers’ pay equal to $12,500,000 will leave the district with a gargantuan deficit of $68,500,000.

  1. So if there are no longer 3,000 that would mean we have a surplus of $81 million. The quest is as it always is in Yonkers, to find out what happened to all that money and how many staff have we laid off as savings?

    Always questions but never Answers in Yonkers.

