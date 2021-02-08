Tim Hodges’ Campaign Kickoff for Yonkers City Council District 6 at the Castle Royale – Thursday, February 25th from 6-8 pm

RSVP by directing email to Hodges4Yonkers@gmail.com or text: 646-580-6307.

  2. I worked with Tim Hodges years ago in the security field and so know first hand how popular he was. When I read years later that he became Yonkers Police Chief I wasn’t surprised , but had in truth expected that to happen. I believe Yonkers Councilman Merante will have a very tough re-election battle against Tim Hodges.

