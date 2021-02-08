Tim Hodges’ Campaign Kickoff for Yonkers City Council District 6 at the Castle Royale – Thursday, February 25th from 6-8 pm eHezi 7:39pm • February 7, 2021 Campaign Trail, Governance, History, Law, People, Police Department News, Politics, Yonkers, NY 2 Comments RSVP by directing email to Hodges4Yonkers@gmail.com or text: 646-580-6307. Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit eHeziTim Hodges’ Campaign Kickoff for Yonkers City Council District 6 at the Castle Royale – Thursday, February 25th from 6-8 pm02.07.2021
Tim Hodges is backed by John Khader and Zehy Jeries. That should tell you everything you need to know.
I worked with Tim Hodges years ago in the security field and so know first hand how popular he was. When I read years later that he became Yonkers Police Chief I wasn’t surprised , but had in truth expected that to happen. I believe Yonkers Councilman Merante will have a very tough re-election battle against Tim Hodges.