The Mount Vernon Comptroller Deborah Reynolds Hezitorial

MOUNT VERNON, NY — February 11, 2020 — Local 456 Teamsters workers haven’t been paid for months. Their plight was divulged respectfully to Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard these past few days. Overtime had not been paid for months despite men in their 30’s, 40’s and 50’s getting dressed and headed out the door to ready Mount Vernon blanketed by powdered snow for the morning commute. It does seem as though Teamster’s Local 456 may have been the last straw for Mount Vernon Comptroller Deborah Reynolds.

Inside sources today advised that Mount Vernon senior citizens are suffering for a lack of food. Comptroller Reynolds has allegedly not been supplying the funds as she is responsible to do. Mayor Patterson-Howard has taken $3,000 from her inaugural ball funds to feed Mount Vernon’s elderly.

It seems most, if not all Mount Vernonites are doing what they can despite Comptroller Reynolds not supplying the necessary funds to feed Mount Vernon’s seniors, and not paying Teamster’s Local 456 union member their salaries/overtime. Reynolds asserted that she would have the checks ready this afternoon. At about 3 o’clock she advised that the printer was not working so she did not issue the checks that are due Teamster’s Local 456 workers and this is a holiday weekend.

The dynamic expressed above has been taking place for years without the prospect of a change in sight. Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune has learned that circumstances will change within 3 to 4 weeks time.

The powers that be have had enough. The financial constraints and circumstances have been validated. There is little room to maneuver. Then again, there is just one.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard’s Chief of Staff, Pastor Darren Morton will soon be saddled with the responsibility required of him in the capacity of Interim Comptroller, pitting Pastor Morton to take on such challengers for Mount Vernon Comptroller as former Mayor Richard Thomas. The formidable battle for the elective office of Mount Vernon Comptroller will eventually pit Interim Comptroller Pastor Darren Morton against former Mayor Richard Thomas. No matter the victor such an election effort will return the Office of Mount Vernon Comptroller to abide by best practice and decorum after languishing outside respectable norms for too many years.