FLOWER MOUND, TX — February 7, 2021 — While having dinner recently with some dear friends on the patio of a local restaurant, I was asked the question, “How has the Covid-19 pandemic changed your outlook on life?” It was a cool evening in the mid-sixties as we doffed our masks and sat at a table overlooking the golf course as the sun was starting to dip below the western horizon. We had just finished the first glass of wine, as we waited for the calamari appetizer, when she posed the question. I began my answer by saying how difficult it was to be confined to home for long periods of time, the lack of social contacts and the need to wear masks and submit to social distancing guidelines, etc.

However, knowing my friend pretty well, I quickly realized she was referring to something more spiritual. A true believer, she’s one of those people I sincerely admire because her faith endows her with the strength and courage to lead others by example. Similarly, my wife has been leading me toward a faith-based life with a myriad of subtle suggestions that make it nearly impossible to resist. I admit that I’m not totally committed to the teachings of Christian theology. Yet, knowing many people who are, it’s plain to see that they have ascended to a place that provides them with the confidence to view life as a steppingstone to another existence.

Often called “Heaven,” that afterlife experience is supposed to be reserved for those who have either lived a sin-free life or have atoned for their sins and accepted Jesus Christ as their savior. Because of my skepticism about a creator-driven universe, and my love and affection for the true-believers, I shy away from discussions about religion. Being raised a Catholic, I was taught the Ten Commandments, went to Confession every Saturday and Communion each Sunday. I firmly believe it provided the moral foundation for my life. It’s also my firm belief that once a child has built a moral foundation, a conscience, if you will, it stays with him/her for life. Nevertheless, the Bible tells us that we’re all sinners, hence, the need for the exercise of religion to help us atone.

Anyway, to get back to the question posed by my buddy, I think the pandemic has resulted in a renewal of faith by those who may have let it lapse during those halcyon days in which they had more confidence in their ability to control their lives. The “No atheists in a foxhole” saying comes to mind. As for me, even though I have questions about making a commitment to the worship of a higher being, I found myself praying for the full recovery of those friends who have been hospitalized due to the Coronavirus plague. One wonders, if I’m not a believer, to whom am I praying? Perhaps it’s a surrender to the possibility that there is a God who will answer my prayers. Therein lies the definition of an agnostic.

Among the many other changes that have occurred since the outbreak of the disease is the cancellation of our Bible study group that met weekly. Six couples would read a few chapters in the Good Book and discuss the assignment when we got together. Sadly, at a time when we need faith and togetherness to help us through this world-shattering disaster, we had to abandon the essential camaraderie that accompanies each lesson. I suppose that’s changed my outlook on life, because pre-pandemic, I took gatherings like that for granted. Being greeted at the door with sincere hugs by our friends and sitting next to them for hours at a time, without wearing masks, was one of the simple pleasures of life that didn’t come with a feeling of gratitude. It was just the normal expectation of how things are.

Another proverb comes to mind, “We never know the worth of water till the well runs dry.” Therefore, after thinking about her question, I’d respond to my good buddy thusly: When this crisis is in the rearview mirror I will never again pass up the opportunity to thank God for reminding us that the simple pleasures of life should always be treasured, for they, like life, will not last forever. Moreover, it’s important to remember that God should be in our lives when things are going well, not just when we face troubling times.