U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Renews $246 Million to 521 Local Homeless Programs in Yonkers, NY and Mount Vernon, NY

$245,971,792 to renew existing grants for more than 521 community-based housing and service providers

WASHINGTON, DC — February 2, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $2.5 billion to renew support to thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the nation. HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) grants will provide critically needed support to 6,597 local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Local homeless assistance programs in New York were awarded nearly $246 million. Local homeless assistance programs in Yonkers and Mount Vernon/Westchester County were awarded $21,481,628. See local impact of funding below.

Due to the pandemic, the funding announced today renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.

“HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon. “Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide funding without diverting the attention of communities from the vital work of preventing, preparing for, and responding to the pandemic,” said James Arthur Jemison, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development.

“Today, HUD is renewing its support to critical homeless assistance programs throughout New York State by providing nearly $246 million for 521 projects assisting individuals experiencing homelessness as well as those at imminent risk of becoming homeless. This support is especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many of our neighbors in New York State are in need of emergency shelter and permanent housing,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Today’s renewal funding for organizations such as Bailey House in New York City, Catholic Charities in Syracuse, Unity House in Troy, Person Centered Housing Options in Rochester, and the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo provides an invaluable lifeline to the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

HUD’s Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of experiencing homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

View a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded funding on HUD’s website.

HUD’s mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all.

More information about HUD and its programs is available on the Internet

at www.hud.gov and http:// espanol.hud.gov .