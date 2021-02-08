BEDFORD HILLS, NY — February 7, 2021 — Here are some of my fun February facts… The Groundhog will miss its shadow; I will eat too much at our Zoom Super Bowl party; my wife will not be too happy with the stale candy I give her for Valentine’s Day, and I will shovel more snow than last month, so cheers to this week’s “Funky February” edition of “News & Notes.”

The good folks at Bedford Hills Neighborhood Association are once again sponsoring “Sweets for Seniors” a valentine delivery service as a covid 19 safe event this year, for more information please contact Trish Ackerman at acktrish@optonline.net.

John Jay Homestead in Katonah presents on Tuesday, February 9 a Virtual Lecture with James S. Shapiro, “Shakespeare in a Divided America: What His Plays Tell Us About Our Past and Future.” Shapiro chooses eight moments in American history when Americans claimed (or conscripted) Shakespeare as an authority in the political and culture struggles of the time, ranging from race, to immigration, to international politics, to class warfare, to assassination and sex. This series will be in webinar format on Zoom beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m. Registration is free, but required. A Zoom link will be sent to registered attendees the day before the lecture.

My family often tells me that I have a perfect face for radio, so we are re-launching our weekly sports radio show on WGCH 1490AM “The Clubhouse” Wednesdays 7 to 8 pm live on Zoom, all the fun starts February 10.

It’s time to get out your scissors, paper and markers out for the annual Valentine’s for Veterans initiative in the Hudson Valley. Rep. Maloney’s office collects homemade Valentine’s Day cards for local veterans from students, families, businesses, workers and individuals across New York’s 18th Congressional District. Last year, over 100 groups participated, and over 7,800 Valentines were delivered. This program is just one more way we can show our appreciation for the brave men and women who fought for our country and honor their service. Individuals and groups can mail Valentine’s Day greetings to Rep. Maloney’s office: 123 Grand St. – 2nd Floor, Newburgh, NY 12550, the deadline is February 10.

Our friends at the brand-new Forged Iron Golf Club are opening in Mount Kisco in February, just in time to see my awful golf swing…Northern Westchester’s premier indoor golf facility, Forged Iron has 7 bays all with Trackman launch monitors. Golfers of all levels will be able to leverage Trackman’s unsurpassed technology as they play, practice or challenge themselves with skill building contests and drills. Golfers will be able to play many of the world’s most famous courses with their friends.

Even though the holidays are over, please don’t forget the Community Center of Northern Westchester as they still need food and clothing donations.

We would like to salute and dedicate this week’s column to all our veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice to keep us safe, thanks for all you do…