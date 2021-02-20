BRONXVILLE, NY and YONKERS, NY — February 20, 2021 — Westchester County’s Nature Camps, Young Farmers, and Hole-in-One Junior Golf Camps are scheduled to reopen this summer. Registration for these popular camps opened on Thursday, Feb. 18 and will continue through the next few weeks.

Camps start on Monday, July 5 and run through Friday, Aug. 26.

Nature Camps are available for children entering pre-k through eighth grade and will focus on different aspects of nature including animals, insects and plants. They will take place at the following nature centers:

Cranberry Lake Preserve, North White Plains

Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary, Rye

Marshlands Conservancy, Rye

Lenoir Nature Preserve, Yonkers

Muscoot Farm, Katonah

Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, Cross River

Hole-in-One Golf Camps are available for children 10 to 17 years old and will focus on the fundamentals of golf. They will take place at all County golf courses:

Dunwoodie, Yonkers

Hudson Hills, Ossining

Maple Moor, White Plains

Mohansic, Yorktown Heights

Saxon Woods, Scarsdale

Sprain Lake, Yonkers

Masks will be mandatory, social distancing protocols will be in place and groups will be a maximum of 10 children. Parents are encouraged to register their children early as spaces are limited and fill up quickly. For more information please visit https://parks.westchestergov. com/children-camps.

Camps traditionally held at the County Center are not scheduled to open for the 2021 season.

