Westchester County to Hold Virtual Job Fair for Playland Park Positions

ARDSLEY, NY — February 8, 2021 — Awaiting guidance from New York State on amusement park operations, the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation is hopeful Playland Park in Rye will reopen this summer and is preparing to staff up with a virtual job fair.

County Executive George Latimer said: “Although we do not know definitively that we will be opening Playland Park this summer, we want to be prepared. This virtual job fair is an innovative way for us to get ready for the summer.”

Playland Park is seeking qualified candidates to fill cashier, ride operator, lifeguard, EMT, painter, carpenter, operations supervisor, clerical/intern, custodial and maintenance roles. Wages start at $14/hour.

Commissioner of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said: “Typically, we hold this event in person at the County Center in White Plains. As the site remains vital for vaccine distribution, we are proud to present this event in a new form for those looking for summer employment.”

Candidates will have the opportunity to view video descriptions and job specs. They will then be able to apply to their top three job choices. Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule virtual interviews.

The job board can be accessed at https://playlandpark.org/work_at_playland/. The first round of interviews will be held on Saturday, February 20, and Sunday, February 21.

