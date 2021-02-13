What Are My Options for Repaying Student Loans?

YONKERS, NY — February 13, 2021 — Student loan debt can be a major setback in life, even after you’ve managed to develop a repayment plan that suits your budget. Most working adults’ problem is that when they have a decent job, their loan payments go up, so they get stuck in what feels like an eternal cycle of getting paid, paying bills, and promising themselves that they’ll figure out how to save more next month. But this causes them to delay many things they want to pursue in life, like traveling, buying a house, or even just moving out of their parents’ place.

If you’ve recently taken a hit with your finances or lost your job, the anxiety you feel can be overwhelming. As understandable as it is, tries to step back and focus on your options rather than your panicked thoughts. Instead of fixing your attention on an uncertain future, look at what options you have in front of you today. That starts now, and let’s look at some of your options when it comes to lowering student loan debt, repaying what you owe, and avoiding penalties, defaulting, and exorbitant interest rates.

Know Your Current Plan

If you have federal student loans, you’ll be assigned a payment plan when you graduate. For most people, this will be a standard repayment plan that keeps you on track to have your debt paid off in 10 years. If you only have a little owed, this might be fine, but for someone who graduated with a substantial amount, monthly payments can be difficult to make while trying to save and make all your other financial commitments. Income-based repayment plans allow you to lower your monthly payments to comprise 10 to 15 percent of your income. You won’t pay more than you would if you had a 10-year standard agreement, but you will have payments adjusted annually based on any changes to your income or family size.

Federal student loan repayment plans can be changed at any time, so you should contact a representative and learn more about your options. Understanding your current plan and various options already available to you is easy and straight forward. You might not need to make a phone call and change your existing plan to be in better financial shape. Your lender can help you weigh each option’s pros and cons and choose one that works for your situation.

Look into Consolidation

Anyone who’s researched how to pay off student debt will come across consolidation, but what exactly is it? The process can sound so complicated that you might shy away from it, but it’s simpler than you think. In short, this is the process of combining multiple outstanding loans into a single principal amount with another lender of your choosing. The new loan pays off your outstanding debts, and you are now solely responsible for paying the new balance.

You can learn all about the benefits and options for student debt consolidation in a free guide. It walks you through the process and helps you start exploring your opportunities. This isn’t a decision to make overnight, so don’t let your stress force you to make any impulsive choices. Although you may be seriously struggling right now, what is your realistic financial outlook over the next year? One of the significant benefits of consolidating student debt is that you can lower your payments permanently and reduce interest. It might not help you save as much money as you’d like overall, but you’ll have greater peace of mind knowing you can routinely contribute toward your principal balance, even during periods of hardship.

Reduce Your Expenses as Much as Possible

If you can move back home to live rent-free for a year or two while you pay off debt, go for it. There’s no shame in taking advantage of a fortunate circumstance. Plenty of young adults think they’re regressing by moving back home, but if that’s an option for you, why not seize it? If that isn’t a possibility, there are still lots of ways you can start to save more money and contribute more toward your debt.

For starters, make sure that your living expenses are manageable. This means trading your overpriced car for a more affordable one, downsizing your living space, and avoiding any unnecessary costs each month. You’d be surprised at how much just a couple hundred dollars off your rent can add up annually.You should also stop living off credit cards and begin using cash as often as possible. If you shop more online, consider transferring your disposable income to a separate account or PayPal so you can shop without going beyond your means.

Be Honest About Your Financial Struggles

Contact your lender and tell them if you’ve lost your job or your income has been reduced. Maybe you’ve taken on another financial responsibility, so your previous arrangement is no longer viable. That’s okay. Rather than struggle indefinitely, let your lender know and ask them what options they can give you. This might mean changing your repayment plan, or it could involve consolidation, loan deferment, or forbearance.

A deferment pauses your monthly installments for a certain period. Subsidized federal loans will also not accrue interest while deferred. Forbearance is the process of reducing payments or ceasing payments for up to 12 months. No one wants to delay getting out of debt, but sometimes, it’s the most responsible choice. If you are struggling to make, ends meet or looking for work, pausing your payments will help you get back on your feet without the stress of missing payments or defaulting.

However, please note that applying for either deferment or forbearance is not the same as loan forgiveness. Even when payments resume, you are still responsible for the principal amount and any applicable interest. Postponement is not recommended as an option for people who don’t see their financial situation improving soon; in those cases, forgiveness programs or consolidation are a better bet.