What Are the Early Headlines From the NBA Season?

YONKERS, NY — February 5, 2021 — The NBA season is in full swing once again. For those who feel like the NBA season just ended, they are not incorrect. At the end of last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned NBA champions. LeBron James hoisted his fourth championship trophy, leaving him to trophies behind Michael Jordan. Even though he has already played many years more than Michael Jordan has, he still finds himself two championship trophies behind him. With a shortened offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people wonder what the early headlines from the NBA season are. There are a few significant headlines that everyone should know when it comes to NBA picks this year.

The Western Conference Is Still Top-Heavy

First, the Western Conference is still significantly stronger than the Eastern Conference. The Western Conference is led by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Golden State Warriors are better than people expected so far; however, it is unlikely that they will be able to challenge the conference leaders without Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry is the sharpshooter that he has always been. Recently, he dropped 62 points in a single game. Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors do not have all of the pieces to compete with the conference’s best teams. They are going to find themselves struggling to keep up with the Lakers and the Clippers. On the other hand, they are still significantly better than the worst teams in the conference and should find themselves with a playoff spot. It will be interesting to see what happens at this conference.

There Has Been a Lot of Turnover in the Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference has seen a lot of changes from last year. First, the Milwaukee Bucks do not look like they will run away with the conference like they did last year. It is clear that the Brooklyn Nets are significantly better than they were last year, thanks to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving; however, Kevin Durant will miss a few games because of coronavirus protocols. Furthermore, the Knicks are significantly better this year than they were last year. The Knicks were arguably the worst team in the NBA last year, and they are far from that this year. Even the Charlotte Hornets are playing better this year than they did last year. Thanks to Lamelo Ball’s presenceMoreovergh it is still early. Many people wonder how the Eastern Conference will shake out. Are they going to be able to keep pace with the other conference when the NBA playoffs start?

Looking to the Future of the NBA Playoffs

These are just a few of the many early headlines coming out of the NBA this year. Right now, the NBA season is still very young. There is still a lot of time in the best teams are going to rise to the surface. At the same time, it is clear that the NBA is doing a great job playing for the pandemic. The decision not to allow fans into the stadiums to start the year proved to be a wise one even though many people were disappointed by this decision. As the NBA season continues to unfold, there are going to be a lot of changes when it comes to the standings. It will be exciting to see how the NBA rookies comport themselves and whether playing in the bubble gave some teams an advantage.