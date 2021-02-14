What Are the Most Common Writing Mistakes That Students Make?

YONKERS, NY — February 13, 2021 — When a student is completing a writing assignment, they are usually focused on meeting the technical specifications. For example, they know that they need to satisfy a word count, a page requirement, a font requirement, or even a keyword requirement. On the other hand, it is easy for students to focus on these requirements and overlook that they are supposed to be writing a convincing essay. What are some of the most common mistakes that students make when they start writing essays? There are a few points that everyone to keep in mind.

Students Use the Same Sentence Structure

One of the most common mistakes that students make is using the same sentence structure repeatedly. Students will fall into a comfortable pattern, and they will continue to use that pattern until someone forces them out of it. If students are starting their sentences with the same word over and over again, this is going to get very dull. Students need to be aware of how they are beginning their sentences. That way, they can vary their sentence structure and style from time to time to keep the reader interested.

Students Make Errors in Parallelism

Students will make another common mistake when they are writing essays and ball something called errors and parallelism. This means that all of the verbs in a single sentence are supposed to take the same form. For example, if students begin a series of verbs with a past participle, all of the verbs in that series need to follow the same format. If the verb form changes in the middle of the sentence, this is termed an error in parallelism, confusing the reader. Students need to keep their eyes open for this. Not only will it show up on the SAT, but it will also make an impact on their essays and class as well.

Students Use Words That Sound Alike But Are Different

Finally, even though this may come as a surprise, many students use words that sound alike but mean very different things. As a result, students end up using the wrong word in the wrong spot. For example, many students do not know the difference between there, their, and they’re. Students also often are unaware of the difference between your and you’re. Even though this is taught in elementary school, many students forget it, ignore it, or think it is crucial. Students must make sure they use the right word in the right spot. This is one of the quickest ways to lose the attention and respect of the reader.

Students need to pay attention to these common mistakes not to make them in their essays. Otherwise, the quality of their work is going to suffer.