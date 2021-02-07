What is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

YONKERS, NY — February 7, 2021 — There are countless people all over the world who suffer from chronic pain. In a lot of situations, the first-line treatment for chronic pain involves prescription medications such as opioids and narcotics. These may lead to a wide range of side effects. In some cases, people might even require surgery. Sometimes, people go through all of these situations only to be told that the doctors still do not know why they are suffering from severe pain. Sometimes, these individuals suffer from a condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, usually shortened to CRPS.

A Brief Overview of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

According to information that has been published by Lalande Personal Injury Lawyers, “Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), formerly known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), is a chronic pain condition characterized by severe, unrelenting pain out of proportion to what one would expect from the severity of the injury. CRPS normally arises after trauma and can include sprains, strains, or fractures, as well as needlestick injuries, a frequently overlooked cause.”

When someone suffers from this condition, their brain has a hard time processing signals that are coming from various parts of their body. Usually, there is a specific body part that always feels like it is in pain. When the cells of this body part transmit their signals to the brain, their brain is unable to interpret them accurately. As a result, their brain simply interprets the injury as pain.

Understanding the Causes of CRPS

One of the most challenging parts of diagnosing CRPS is that it can arise out of a wide variety of causes. For example, some people may develop this condition following a severe motor vehicle accident where they are diagnosed with multiple bone fractures. In other situations, this condition can arise out of something as benign as a needle stick injury. Sometimes, a simple twist of the ankle can cause someone to develop this condition. Sometimes, people with this condition may develop it following a prolonged battle with a serious illness. Or individuals may develop CRPS following a burn injury.

Looking at the Treatment Options for CRPS

Unfortunately, a lot of people who suffer from this condition experience a delay in diagnosis. Therefore, they may go through multiple ineffective treatments over a period of multiple months or years.

It is important for everyone to approach the treatment of this condition from a comprehensive, well-rounded, holistic approach. Even though it is possible that prescription medications will play some sort of role, it is also important to think about lifestyle changes. This means visits to mental health professionals, physical therapy, changes in diet, and regular exercise. In some cases, surgery may be required. The ultimate treatment option is to silence those nerves completely. That is where surgical transection may be required; however, this will lead to guaranteed side effects. As a result, this is usually seen as a last-ditch effort.

The Inability to Work Following a Diagnosis of CRPS

In addition to the severe mental health effects of living a life of chronic pain, this can also make it hard for people to go to work. As a result, individuals may have a hard time supporting themselves. This can make the cost of receiving treatment for this condition prohibitive. That is where disability benefits can be helpful. It is important for everyone to place themselves in the best position possible to be successful when they file for disability benefits stemming from CRPS. That is where working with a trained legal professional is critical. Nobody must navigate this process by themselves. There are trained professionals who are always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.