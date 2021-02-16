WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Discuss “The Constitution Today”, and “Tell Us What They Really Think”; James Nolan, Candidate Vying to Represent Westchester County Legislative District 15, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

BRONXVILLE, NY; TAMPA, FL; and YONKERS, NY —January 16, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Tampa, Florida Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz open the hour in discussion about “The Constitution Today”.

Donald Trump’s acquittal in his second impeachment trial has exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party specifically over whether to break decisively with the former president or embrace his brand of politics more so.

An ancillary segment called “What do I really think?” affords the professors the opportunity to spout off on stupid things some politicians and public figures say that deals with the Constitution. NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Beery and Swartz are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” From 10-11am EST.

James Nolan, is vying to represent the Village of Bronxville and areas of North, East, and West Yonkers, which defines Westchester County Legislative District 15. We learn how and why Mr. Nolan is focusing his attention on the political landscape. How the district’s demeanor aligns with Mr. Nolan’s perspective, and what challenges he faces in launching his campaign effort. From 11-11:30am EST

Bronxville Tribune and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris will speak to the most compelling international news items that have impact on America with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon EST