WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Discuss “The Constitution Today”, and “Tell Us What They Really Think”, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris Tackles Education, and Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, Esq. on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, February 2, 2021 @ 10am EST

LANSING, MI; TAMPA, FL; and YONKERS, NY —January 9, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Lansing, Michigan Law Prof. Brendan Beery and WMU-Cooley Tampa, Florida Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open the hour in discussion about “The Constitution Today”. Issues such as the effect of reconciliation in the budget process and why it only requires 15 votes. Impeachment issues and another example of why it is necessary this time. Another segment called “What do I really think?” will be inaugurated Tuesday, February 9th. It affords the two professors the opportunity to spout off on stupid things some politicians and public figures say that deals with the Constitution. Then discussion covers the pending cases before SCOTUS last week and issues regarding the 1st Amendment, as well as what is happening at FOX and other right wing news outlets.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris speaks to the “Educational Carnage Predicated On Selective and Commensurate Disengagement By HEZI ARIS.” From 11-11:30am EST.

Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, Esq., the Democratic designee for a second four-year term speaks to his concerns and intentioned agenda and concludes our broadcast day. From 11:30am-12Noon EST.