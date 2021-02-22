WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Discuss “The Constitution Today”, as They “Tell Us What They Really Think” on the Opening Hour; Mike Khader, Esq., Yonkers’s City Council President, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

TAMPA, FL; and YONKERS, NY —February 23, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Tampa, Florida Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz open the hour in discussion about “The Constitution Today”. We gasp in delight when they “Tell Us What They Really Think”. NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Beery and Swartz are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” From 10-11am EST.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris will speak to the most compelling international news items with commensurate analysis. From 11-11:30am EST.

Mike Khader, Esq., Yonkers City Council President speaks to the issues and concerns facing the Yonkers City Council with respect to the adoption of a city budget for FY2021-2022. From 11:30m-12Noon EST