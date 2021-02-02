WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Diss “The Constitution Today”, Britt East, Author of A Gay Man’s Guide to Life: Get Real, Stand Tall and Take Your Place, and Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, Esq. on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, February 2, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11884664

The subjects discusses are define herein.

LANSING, MI, SEATTLE, WA, TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY —January 1, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Lansing, Michigan Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and WMU-Cooley Tampa, Florida Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open the hour in discussion about “The Constitution Today”. From 10-11am EST.

Author Britt East follows in discussion of his book, A Gay Man’s Guide to Life: Get Real, Stand Tall and Take Your Place. From 11-11:30am.

Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, Esq., designated the Democratic designee for a second four-year term in office concludes our broadcast. From 11:30am-12Noon

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.