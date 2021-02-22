The Hezitorial Revelation of Dr. Andrea Coddett’s Double-Dipping Saga

YONKERS, NY — February 21, 2021 — Ever since March 2020 Dr. Andrea Coddett, Yonkers Public School District Assistant Superintendent has asserted that underlying medical issues/concerns has exacerbated her anxiety level. She feared COVID-19 would bring about her ultimate demise. That was her premise to all who cared to listen to her tale of whoa. And so Dr. Coddett beseeched the Yonkers Board of Education permit her to work from home, emphasizing she feared for her life.

Learning of her concern, suspicion reared its head at the Yonkers Tribune. We quietly went to work. Alas, our suspicion was founded.

The Yonkers Tribune learned that Dr. Coddett had not entered the Board of Education Administration Building for several months, Further still, she refused to respond to inquiry of her health and well being.

While that seemed suspicious incongruous, more disturbing was that she has been collecting her paychecks from the Yonkers School District while “working from home”.

There was more to her tale. The Yonkers Tribune has learned that Dr. Coddett has been “double dipping” while nefariously collecting checks from the Yonkers Board of Education. All the while Dr. Coddett has been working at Mercy College. Interestingly, Dr. Coddett attends and teaches adult classes at Mercy College but refuses to do the same for our Yonkers students.

At issue now is what will the Yonkers Board of Education Board of Trustees do to claw back payment she received? Further still, will her contract be expunged and will she suffer the loss of payment she has collected under false pretense.

What will the Yonkers Board of Education do to clean out the swamp?