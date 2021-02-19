Yonkers City Council Agenda for Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 @ 6:30pm and @ 7pm EST

Tribune Community, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, Legislation, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment


YONKERS, NY — February 19, 2021 — Attached is a copy of the Yonkers City Council Agenda for this coming Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Committee of the Whole will begin at 6:30pm, whereas The Yonkers City Council Meeting will begin at 7pm EST. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to  the public on the following platforms:

 

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”

02-23-2021 Agenda with Backup.PDF

 

# # # # #

 

SOURCENerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914).377-6020|

 