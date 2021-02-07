Yonkers Councilmembers and Italian-American Organizations Opposing New York State Legislation to Change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day Cancelled Press Conference Due to Weather Concerns

P R E S S C O N F E R E N C E
YONKERS, NY — February 7, 2021 — Due to concerns about weather conditions for Monday, February 8th, the Press conference that was to be held at Anthony Maggiacomo Lodge has been cancelled. We will notify you when it will be rescheduled.
Changing Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day would be an historic milestone. Then, once we rid our country of Confederate statues, cops, white supremacists, and prisons, all will be well.
Is the “Democrat in Name Only” Rubbo one of the Councilmembers behind this press conference? I saw his tone deaf Columbus Day post on Instagram so I’m guessing he is part of this.
Democrats suck
The fact that people still want to say that this/these continents (N & S America) were ‘discovered,’ being fully populated with flourishing cultures, tribal nations, and equipped with their own doctrines of law (prior to genocide and decimation by imported diseases) behooves the historically adept, intelligent mind. Isn’t it time to stop incorrectly labeling that time period and really call it what it was?! The age of murderous conquest and large scale betrayal!! Is telling the truth so hard in 2021?? Just ask Atahualpa and Hatuey, who met grisly deaths at the hands of these discoverers. If that was discovery could you imagine intentional destruction?! Oh yeah that was called slavery in the Americas and the Caribbean, my fault. 👍🏾💯💯
Columbus Day is a holiday to celebrate the achievements of Italian Americans, which is the largest ethnicity in Yonkers. Let’s not cancel it. People like you, who throw a barely articulate and ahistorical argument together, shouldn’t be listened to.
i strongly disagree with changing it from Columbus Day. Its a day to celebrate Italian American heritage and also to celebrate America a multicultural diverse county. No reason to change it .