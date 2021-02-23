Yonkers COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Open

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — February 23, 2021 — A COVID-19 vaccination site, set up by federal and state officials, will open at the New York National Guard Armory in Yonkers at 2 Quincy Place, on March 3.

The scheduling of appointments at the site will begin on Wednesday, February 24, at 8 a.m.

Those eligible for shots at the site during its first week of operation must live in one of the seven following zip codes in Yonkers and Mount Vernon: 10701, 10703, 10704, 10705, 10550, 10552 and 10553. And, of course, they must meet all the current State criteria for eligibility.

To check your eligibility and to make an appointment, you must use the State’s Am I Eligible website at https://am-i-eligible. covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call the State’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

After one week, appointments at the location will be made available for all eligible Westchester residents.

