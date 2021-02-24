Yonkers Fire Commissioner Robert F. Sweeney To Resign
By HEZI ARIS

Yonkers Fire Commissioner Robert F. Sweeney.

YONKERS, NY — February 24, 2021 — 12:17PM — Yonkers Tribune  has learned that Yonkers Fire Commissioner Robert F. Sweeney will resign.

Mayor Spano to Appoint Fire Chief John Folkerts as Interim Commissioner 

YONKERS, NY – February 24, 2021 – 12:50pm —  Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced Yonkers Fire Commissioner Robert Sweeney submitted a letter of resignation from his position, effective March 10, 2021. Sweeney has served as Commissioner for eight years under the Spano Administration.

“Bob has served the Yonkers Fire Department with professionalism and honor; and has demonstrated respect for the job, our firefighters and for the city in which he serves,” said Mayor Spano. “I want to thank Bob for his dedication and leadership during his career with Yonkers. Bob has been an exceptional fire commissioner for us and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Mayor Spano will be appointing Fire Chief John Folkerts as Interim Commissioner.

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor

 

