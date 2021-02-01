Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Issues Local Travel Ban for Non-Essential Personnel During Winter Storm

Mayor Declares Snow Emergency and Opens City Emergency Operations Center

Yonkers, NY – February 1, 2021 – Due to the current winter storm, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today declared a snow emergency restricting travel for all non-essential personnel and non-emergencies effective today through Tuesday. The City also activated its Emergency Operations Center, staffed with all essential personnel throughout the duration the winter storm.

“This first storm of the new year is bringing heavy snow and will make travel treacherous in our city of hills,” said Mayor Spano. “I ask our residents to stay home, keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles and let our plows work to keep us all safe.”

All necessary precautions are being taken by the City to assure the safety of residents due to the snowfall. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on the 20 designated snow emergency routes (routes can be found at www.yonkersny.gov). Throughout the storm, City of Yonkers crews will deploy city employees manning 40 large plows and salters; 16 small plows and salters.

The City of Yonkers maintains:

703 lane miles of roads

450 dead-end streets and cul-de-sacs

100 bridges

78 parks, playgrounds and facilities

45 sets of stairs and 4 pedestrian bridges

“Yonkers is well prepared to handle the effects of this snowstorm,” added Mayor Spano. “Our full complement of plows and personnel are tackling the city’s 703 lane miles of road, but we need the assistance of our residents to not throw snow back into the streets so we can best clear the roadways.”

The City of Yonkers updated regulations, cancellations and closures for today, February 1 and tomorrow, February 2:

Parking Restrictions

Alternate side parking rules are suspended Monday, February 1 through Saturday, February 6 (residents are strongly encouraged to park their vehicle(s) in their driveway or garage, where possible); parking meters remain in effect

As always, residents should not park on designated snow emergency routes

Recycling and Garbage Collection

The Yonkers Recycling Center and Organic Yard are closed Monday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 2

Garbage collection for Tuesday, February 2 will continue as scheduled

Yonkers Public Library branches are closed Monday, February 1. Westchester Bee-Line bus service is suspended as of 10AM Monday, February 1.

In the effort to protect the safety of residents, Mayor Spano reminds them of the following safety tips:

Residents, business owners, property owners and renters should not shovel snow into the street so fire, police and ambulance crews can safely access emergency routes; doing so is a violation is subject to fines.

Residents, business owners, property owners and renters are reminded to clear their sidewalks and ensure that fire hydrants are clear and clean of snow and ice within six hours after every snowfall, which ends in the daytime, and before 12:00 pm of the day after any snowfall, which occurs during the night.

The best advice for driving in bad winter weather is not to drive at all; otherwise don’t go out until the snow plows and sanding trucks have had a chance to do their work, and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.

For more information on the city’s snow and ice control measures, visit www.yonkersny.gov/snow.Residents also are encouraged to call the Mayor’s 24-hour Hotline at 377-HELP (4357) and visit the City’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofyonkers and Twitter at @cityofyonkers for updates on cancellations throughout this and every weather event. All emergencies should be directed to 9-1-1.

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor