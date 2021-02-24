Yorktown Begins Maple Sugaring Season

YORKTOWN, NY — February 24, 2021 — White Oak Farm, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, and other Yorktown officials will observe the start of the maple sugaring season by demonstrating the tapping process for the farm’s 2,400 sugar maple trees. Tap lines will begin running this weekend.

For the sap to flow, there must be a day-night temperature fluctuation above and below freezing within each 24 hours. Last year the sap run lasted only 10 days as the weather warmed up quickly. This year, with the recent cold and snow pack, the tapping season may be longer.

White Oak Farm is the southernmost commercial maple syrup producer in New York State and the only one in Westchester County. The public is invited to visit the farm this weekend to see the maple sap boiled.

Who: White Oak Farm owner Bri Hart, Supervisor Matt Slater, town officials and members of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce

What: Start of the maple sugaring season

When: Friday, February 26 at 11 a.m.

Where: White Oak Farm, 680 Croton Lake Road, Yorktown Heights

Contact: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, 914-962-5722 x201 or mslater@yorktownny.org