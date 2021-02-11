Yorktown Highway Chief DiBartolo and an Accomplice Arraigned on Felony Grand Larceny Charges

WHITE PLAINS,, NY — February 11, 2021 — A former public official and longtime civic leader in Yorktown and his accomplice were arraigned today on felony grand larceny charges relating to the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Home Depot store, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced.

Former four-term Yorktown Highway Superintendent and Yorktown Heights Fire Chief Eric DiBartolo is charged with working with an accomplice, Cortlandt Manor resident and Cortlandt Home Depot Cashier Tyrone Bass, to steal nearly $15,000 in merchandise from the Home Depot in Cortlandt. Bass was a cashier at the store.

As alleged in the felony complaint, the two engaged in a “scan and skip” scheme, in which DiBartolo – who is also a former president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce — brought merchandise to Bass to check out, and Bass on nearly two dozen occasions completed the transactions without charging him for many of the items.

“It’s sad and disheartening to see someone who has been a respected elected official and community member violate the public trust in this way,” Rocah said. “These actions also have a corrosive effect throughout the area, undermining trust and confidence in government.”

DiBartolo and Bass were each charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D felony. The charges carry penalties ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison.

The thefts occurred on 23 occasions in 2020, according to police reports. The total value of the stolen goods was $14,479.78.

DiBartolo and Bass were arraigned in Cortlandt Town Court before Judge Maritza Fugaro-Norton.

The matter was investigated by the Westchester County Police Department. The case is being handled by Senior Assistant District Attorney Livia Rodriguez.

The charges announced today are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: Dan Weiller, Director of Communicatíons, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.