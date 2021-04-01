PINEHURST, NC — April 1, 2021 — The only disappointment I had in writing this article was the fact I couldn’t find a picture of the beautiful Cayenne Red Tintcoat 2021 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab pick up truck we were driving. While it looks good in white above, it really looks good in Cayenne Red – trust me; and for an extra $645 for the paint job, it’s worth it.

Why is it I want to break into a verse or two of “I love my truck. It’s right outside. I don’t have much, but I sure got a ride” or “A Country Boy Can Survive” when a great, off road, red, pick up is …. Well, right outside. Besides looking good, the Canyon AT4 has a 308 HP, 3.6L, V6, with 369 Lb-ft torque to power it. That’s married to the 8-speed automatic transmission, and you ride on 31″ GOODYEAR® WRANGLER DURATRAC® Tires. High, wide and handsome, I’d say.

This is not your cruise around town truck. This truck is a get off road, climb some rocks, eat up the snow, plow through the mud, get you there and back kind of truck. The fact that it has some great ‘bells and whistles’ is just icing on the truck.

Consider that the truck comes standard with Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Wireless Device Charging, Sirius XM radio, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Leather Appointed Front Seats, 6-way power driver’s seat and 4-way power passenger’s seat, and they’re heated. Both driver and passenger have power lumbar support, which when you consider what this truck is designed to do is probably a good idea.

There is automatic air conditioning, a heated/leather wrapped steering wheel, a tilt and telescoping steering column, steering wheel controls, rear window defogger, auto dimming mirror, rear folding bench seat, and power windows with express driver up/down. All this is standard and a lot more for the base sticker price of $40K.

AT4 Off Road Performance Package Includes:

• 1” Suspension Leveling Kit

• Performance Front & Mid Skid Plates

• Off-Road Rocker Panel Protector

• Unique 17” Gloss Black Wheels

• Gloss Black Performance Exhaust Tip

• Carbon Black AT4 Logos

• GMC Spray-In Bedliner

• Accessory Floor Liners

• Auto Locking Rear Differential

• Cruise Control

• Transfer Case Shield

• Hill Descent Control

Let’s talk safety too as this truck is meant to do off road duty. Standard are Stabiltrak – Stability Control System with Traction Control, Rear Park Assist, HD Rear Vision Camera, a Theft Deterrent Package, and Teen Driver set up.

There was a $995 GMC Infotainment System with Navigation, ab 8” Diagonal Color Touch-Screen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth, Audio Streaming, Apple and Android Carplay, and a Bose Premium Audio System – on a truck, an off-road ready truck, and All In the total price was only $43,230. That seems like an awful lot of truck for the money to me … and it’s red.

Now, before I close out and let Laurie say a few words, I have to tell you that if you are looking for a quiet cab or a smooth, road-noise free ride, you are not going to be buying this truck. This is a ‘purposefully’ built vehicle and if it meets your purpose, you are going to love it as well as the price.

That’s all for me.