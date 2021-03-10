2021 Hyundai Venue SEL Review by Driving Me Crazy Duo JOHN and LAURIE WILES

PINEHURST, NC — March 10, 2021 — This week we had a really fun ‘run about’, the 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL. For me and I think Laurie too (I’m sure she will tell you), it was a ‘fun’ car. It is small. That’s why I chose the picture above for the review. See the lady walking at the front of the car. Let’s assume she is ‘average’, what ever that is. You can tell the Venue is not that big of a vehicle. At 159” long (13’ plus a little), 70” wide (5.8’), and 62” high (5’), it just isn’t that big. But I liked it. It’s a sporty looking vehicle. See our lady in front of the car. Cool looking, I think.

Also, and I have to jump to this now, the SEL is the second tier of the Venue line, with the SE as the base and the Denim as the top of the line. The baseline price for the SEL is $19.8. Are you kidding me? Less that $20K for a sharp looking, fun driving, mileage conscious, with one of the best warranties ever, and so many of the safety features we have come to expect from Hyundai? I would love to have one of these in the now multicar garage I need. Run to the store? Heading out for an afternoon of golf or, in my case, clay shooting, or over to the church sale for a few ‘treasures’? Put your equipment in the Venue with the back seats down and away you go. Or, just leave them down for a quick visit to the local farmers’ market, garden center, or antique store. With an average of 31mpg (30 in town and 33 on the highway), you fill it up and worry about gas in a few weeks.

One of the things both Laurie and I noticed was the ease in entering and exiting almost any parking space. Unlike the behemoths we have had recently, this perky little ‘runabout’ slips into any parking space with ‘space’ left over. Backing out of a space is easy too, since you have a lot more turning capability with the smaller wheel base. Oh, and of course, Hyundai has their great Rearview Camera and their Blind Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning as Standard Features on the Venue.

How about interior comfort and layout?

The seats, while manual, were very comfortable, and assuming you are the one driving the Venue most often or always, once you have the seat adjusted to fit you, you’re set.

Beyond the $19.8K base price, you can get, and ours had, a $2350 Premium Package. This included Heated Front Seats and Side Mirrors, LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights, LED Taillights, Proximity Key with Push Button Start, and 8” Navigation Touch Screen, Android and Apple Car Play, Sirius XM radio with 90-day trial, Blue Link connected services, and a power sunroof. Wow! Floor mats are $155. Go figure! Oh and Freight and Handling are a whopping $1175.

So, let’s review – $19.8K plus $2.35K plus $155 plus $1.175K equals $23,480. Excuse me, Mr. Sales Person, where do I sign on the sales contract, please?

Eight or nine years ago, it seems to me that Hyundai was looking to find themselves to be a part of the American market. Probably four or five years ago, they began to really hit their stride – affordable, attractive, safe, quality vehicles. My opinion – They continue to excel in the car manufacturing market.

The 2021 Hyundai Venue. Try it. You’ll like it.

For more information on the 2021 Venue, visit https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/venue.

This the color of the Venue we drove this week, “Intense Blue”. Just thought you might like to ‘see it’.

* * *

Johnny, the photo does not do the color of the car justice! Intense blue it is—and I though it was terrific because the car “jumped out” of the full grocery store parking lot. (And this is important for us, folks, because we sometimes take a second to remember what car we are driving. Call it age? Well, I don’t. I believe life is like a goblet. The more years you have, the more wine is added to the glass.

When it gets to the top and spills over, then you have an abundance. Life’s like that. Think abundant!

This is the first small car of any ilk, be it a compact SUV, two-door sedan, sports car, etc. that my darling husband enjoyed so much he announced, “We have to have one.” It’s not just the price. It’s the usual Hyundai thing going on here—more bang for you buck than almost any other car manufacturer offloading ‘em from the assembly line.

First, this is a sweet car. It is so manageable and maneuverable that it is perfect not only for the grocery store parking lot on the day before Christmas, Thanksgiving or Super Bowl Sunday, but it is the perfect “go about town” car for any and every one—an individual, couple of any age, small family of four, and at this extraordinary price, even fully loaded, as a first car for a young person or that affordable new car you want when you retire without strapping your budget.

Is this a long-haul car? Maybe, I don’t know. Is this a commuter car (once commuting returns post-COVID)? Absolutely! Off-road, back-of-beyond…no, absolutely not. This is the Point A to Point B car. Your basic daily transportation vehicle.

How it performs in bad weather conditions I cannot say but I can say, with full authority, that any car on bad roads is only as good as the driver’s skills and experience. We have had perfectly beautiful weather here in Pinehurst, North Carolina so we didn’t even have a rainy day with wet roads to try out the Hyundai Venue on wet roads. But given our significant experience driving Hyundai’s, I have no doubt that this is as surefooted as a compact sedan could be.

Safe, dependable, delightful to drive at a price that won’t put your budget in an iron lung. What more can you ask for in a car that fits your daily life like a glove? Nothing I can think of.

Thanks, Hyundai…once again.

# # # # #

HYUNDAI DEALERS in the environs of Pinehurst, NC, and Yonkers, NY:

Pinehurst Hyundai

10732 US Hwy 15-501

Southern Pines, NC 28387

Phone: 1-910-684-4041

* * *

Central Avenue Hyundai

111 South Central Avenue

Hartsdale, NY 10530

Sales: 866-795-6215

Service: 866-319-0134

Parts: 866-675-3504