PINEHURST, NC — March 31, 2021 — First a big thank you to John and Jennifer Harper of The Drive Shop out of Charlotte, NC, and Lincoln for providing us with the 2021 Lincoln Corsair AWD Reserve luxury crossover for an extended trip. We really got a great feel for the Corsair, comfort and luxury features, response, ride, pick up, mileage … you name it. When you are able to drive a car for more than a week, you can really come to the strengths and nuances of a vehicle. Such was the case of the comfortable, quiet, beautiful Lincoln Corsair. I decided to look up the word Corsair to see why Lincoln chose the name for their cross over. “Corsair” means “buccaneer, pirate, rover” and a ‘corsair’ was a ‘privateer, and armed private ship, capable of attacking enemy ships, in this case, off the Barbary coast’. Good choice of names I say. Unique, strong, great design, definitely a luxury vehicle.

The ‘Standard’ Corsair starts at $36,285, which is a bargain for a luxury, five-seater, with a 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine mated to an 8 speed transmission. Considering that this vehicle was certainly roomy enough for us and all our gear for seven days on the road and that it got about 29mpg with our mostly interstate driving, we loved it, but I will let Laurie tell you about that.

The base price on our Corsair All Wheel Drive Reserve was $45K with $10K in options added on for a total price of $56,835, still a great vehicle for the money in my opinion.

The four-cylinder engine really did a nice job on the open road, getting us up to speed quickly and responding to the demands of interstate driving, where you better be alert all the time for big speeding 18 wheelers, cars doing 45 mph when the speed limit is 70 mph, and those darting little sports car that seem to think they are on the autobahn, zipping in and out of lanes. It’s no wonder we were tired when we safely make it home. Mental tired is worse than physical tired.

And of course, all this driving really makes one think about the safety aspect of the vehicle. Air bags, air bags, air bags galore, plus auto high beams, blind spot detection with CTA (Cross Traffic Alert), Pre Collision Assist with W/AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking), and the SOS Post Crash System.

One of the optional packages we had on the vehicle was the Equipment Group Package 201A for $4200 that included rain sensing wipers (they got a work out this trip), windshield wiper deicer, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Package, Active Park Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with TJA (Traffic Jam Assist). Let me talk about a couple of these before I finish the list of great options in this package.

The core of the Co-Pilot 360 Plus is an adaptive cruise control system with stop-and-go capability and lane centering assistance. This means the driver is expected to keep his/her hands on the steering wheel in addition to remaining attentive, ready to take full control at a moment’s notice.

Additionally, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus includes Traffic Jam Assistance to make brutal commutes easier, Evasive Steering Assistance to support a driver making a sudden maneuver to avoid an obstacle, an Automatic Speed Sign Recognition System that tells the adaptive cruise control system when to slow or accelerate, a Surround-view Camera System, and a Reverse Braking System.

The Traffic Jam Assist itself Adaptive Cruise Control and the Lane Keep Assist System to keep the vehicle centered in its lane and a set distance from the vehicle ahead. Some of these are equipment we are familiar with packaged under the Lincoln name, but they are great options. Also, the Equipment Group included Heated and Ventilated Driver and Passenger seats, Heated Rear Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel. We actually needed the heated seats in New York state and the Ventilated Seats when we got as far south as Virginia.

A $3000 Technology Package added Heads Up Display (which I appreciated on the trip), the phone as a key (which I never programmed), and a wireless charging pad (which I don’t think we used since we had masks and snacks and phones plugged in and the usual accumulation of ‘stuff’ all in the console and around).

Oh, the Lincoln Corsair had a 12.3” Color Cluster Display and an 8” LCD Center Stock Touchscreen, both with very clear instrumentation and displays.

I would encourage you to check out the Lincoln Corsair at https://www.lincoln.com/luxury-crossovers/corsair/.

