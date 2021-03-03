A Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee Meeting Has Been Scheduled ‎for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:00pm EST

YONKERS, NY — March 3, 2021 — Please be advised that a Yonkers City Council Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:00pm
AGENDA
- A Resolution to Adopt the City of Yonkers Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative Plan
- A Resolution by the City Council of the City of Yonkers in Opposition to NYS Assembly Bill A2492 and NYS Senate Bill S2759 that seeks to terminate the longstanding tradition of the Columbus Day Holiday as a recognition of the contributions of Italian-Americans and their heritage in America
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee