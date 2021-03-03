“A Sure Bet for New York’s Future Alliance” to Host Virtual Press Conference

THE BRONX, NY and WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 3, 2021 — New Alliance representing more than 20 business, labor and community organizations in Westchester and The Bronx calls on Albany to support MGM Empire City developing into a full-scale casino

On Thursday, March 4th, “A Sure Bet for New York’s Future” Alliance will host a virtual press conference to introduce a cross-section of businesses, labor and community organizations in Westchester and The Bronx who call on the Governor and the Legislature to support a full-scale casino license for MGM Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY.

If granted a full-scale casino license, complete with retail and mobile sports betting and live dealer table games, Empire City would generate hundreds of million in license fees needed by the state, while speeding up the local community’s economic recovery by creating new jobs and millions in additional annual wages, helping us put New Yorkers back to work in family-sustaining union jobs.

WHEN: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 10:00 – 11:00 am (EDT)

WHERE: Zoom

RSVP – https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XYxrh-QqQfSdwBmTL1N6GQ

Please RSVP by Wednesday, March 3rd

WHAT: Virtual forum to announce co-chairs and members of the new Alliance, A Sure Bet for New York’s Future, which aims to positively impact the economic development of Bronx and Westchester communities by supporting Empire City developing into a full-scale casino.

WHO: Moderated by John Ravitz, Executive Vice President and COO, Business Council of Westchester

Speakers include Tom Carey, President, Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Body and Lisa Sorin, President of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce

ABOUT: A Sure Bet for New York’s Future

A Sure Bet for New York’s Future is an Alliance of businesses, community organizations, labor groups, and other local groups who are in support of providing Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts in Yonkers with a full gaming license and ensuring Empire City can participate in mobile sports betting, should the state legalize it.