American Rescue Plan Means $188M for Westchester, $250M for Municipalities

Westchester County Legislator David Tubiolo represents The communities of The Cities of Yonkers and Mount Vernon comprised within District 14.

8MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — March 16, 2021 — The $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into aw by President Biden earlier this month, includes nearly $440 million in direct funding for Westchester County and our municipalities, to help our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the plan also includes money for local school districts; transportation, including our buses and airport; businesses; individuals; and COVID testing and vaccination; as well as for New York State.

  • Westchester County will receive $187.64 million.
  • Westchester cities and towns together will receive more than $250 million.
  • Towns will distribute a portion of the money allocated to them to their villages according to a formula still being finalized b the federal government.

To see a list of the funding for Westchester and its municipalities visit: https://www.WestchesterLegislators.com/images/PDF/2021-American-Rescue-Plan-Funding-for-Municpalities.pdf 

Regulation are still being determined, but generally the money for municipalities can be used. 

  • for costs associated with responding to the pandemic,
  • to support essential workers,
  • to cover revenue losses caused by COVID-19, and
  • to make necessary infrastructure investments.

In addition, the Small Business Administration also has information about the relief for the nation’s small businesses and hard-hit industries under the American Rescue Plan.

This includes additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program, Shuttered Venue Operations Grants, Targete Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance payments, a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund and more.

For information on these programs visit: https://www.sba.gov/article/2021/mar/11/American-rescue-plan-act-elevates-small-business-support-response-covid19-pandemic

 

