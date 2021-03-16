American Rescue Plan Means $188M for Westchester, $250M for Municipalities

8MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — March 16, 2021 — The $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into aw by President Biden earlier this month, includes nearly $440 million in direct funding for Westchester County and our municipalities, to help our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the plan also includes money for local school districts; transportation, including our buses and airport; businesses; individuals; and COVID testing and vaccination; as well as for New York State.

Westchester County will receive $187.64 million.

Westchester cities and towns together will receive more than $250 million.

Towns will distribute a portion of the money allocated to them to their villages according to a formula still being finalized b the federal government.

To see a list of the funding for Westchester and its municipalities visit: https://www.WestchesterLegislators.com/images/PDF/2021-American-Rescue-Plan-Funding-for-Municpalities.pdf

Regulation are still being determined, but generally the money for municipalities can be used.

for costs associated with responding to the pandemic,

to support essential workers,

to cover revenue losses caused by COVID-19, and

to make necessary infrastructure investments.

In addition, the Small Business Administration also has information about the relief for the nation’s small businesses and hard-hit industries under the American Rescue Plan.

This includes additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program, Shuttered Venue Operations Grants, Targete Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance payments, a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund and more.

For information on these programs visit: https://www.sba.gov/article/2021/mar/11/American-rescue-plan-act-elevates-small-business-support-response-covid19-pandemic