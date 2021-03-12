Audio: Raymond Ibrahim on Christian Persecution, Anti-Israelism, and More eHezi 7:55am • March 12, 2021 Archives Leave a Comment MARCH 11, 2021 — John Loeffler, host of Steel on Steel News Radio, recently interviewed on a variety of topics including Christian persecution, anti-Israelism, and cancel culture. The 20 minute interview can be listened to here. Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit eHeziAudio: Raymond Ibrahim on Christian Persecution, Anti-Israelism, and More03.12.2021