Brandon Neider, Political Activist; Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor; and Astra Carillo Shares Her Perspective as Noted in Her “Letter to the Editor – TESTIMONY: Strife Reported at 100 Herriot Street” on Westchester On the Level – Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11904989 

 The subject matter is noted herein.

YONKERS, NY — February 26, 2021 — Brandon Neider, Political Activist defines the state of affairs in the City of Yonkers. From 10-10:15am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows to delve into hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10:15-11am

Astra Carillo, shares her perspective as she noted in her “Letter to the Editor – TESTIMONY: Strife Reported at 100 Herriot Street By Astra Carillo”. From 11am-12Noon EST

Letter To The Editor – TESTIMONY: Strife Reported at 100 Herriot Street By ASTRA CARRILLO

