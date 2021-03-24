Budget & Finance Committee Meeting – March 29, 2021 @ 5pm EST

YONKERS, NY — March 2, 2021 — Please be advised that a Budget & Finance Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00pm via WebEx. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
Agenda Items:
- CONTINUED DISCUSSION OF A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ESTABLISHING PARTICIPATORY BUDGETING
- Final DISCUSSION OF A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS CALLING ON THE CITY OF YONKERS TO PROVIDE ALL CITY EMPLOYEES WITH PAID TIME OFF TO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINE
- RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS IN SUPPORT OF “INVEST IN OUR NEW YORK ACT”
4. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.
Six (6) attachments included herein
Res.- Supporting ‘Invest In Our NY’ Act 3-3-2021.pdf
Resolution – Participatory Budgeting 2-2021.pdf
Res. – Requesting PTO for City Employees to Receive COVID-19 Vacci 2-2021.pdf
Covid Vaccination Leave Request Form.docx
COVID 19 Vaccine Excused Leave.eml
