Bumped from Your Parent’s Health Insurance? A 26-Year-Old’s Complete Guide to Choosing Coverage

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 13, 2021 — Unlike your 21st birthday bar crawl, turning 26 probably won’t involve crazy outings or forgotten late nights. However, the milestone carries important considerations. American adults 26 and older “age out” of their parents’ health insurance and need to purchase an individual plan to maintain coverage. Although many mid-twenties adults believe they’re impervious to adverse health conditions, obtaining health insurance post-parental coverage can save you in the case of an emergency.

Purchasing healthcare, however, is not without its challenges. Insurance programs are hardly a one-size-fits-all purchase, and some packages aren’t in compliance with federal law. From picking a plan with an affordable premium to making sure your medications are covered, there is a lot to consider when signing up for health insurance. Read on for a complete guide to purchasing a healthcare plan that will cover all your bases.

Plan ahead

Before you blow out 26 candles, make sure you know when your existing healthcare coverage expires. This lapse of coverage opens up a limited time frame where you can sign up for your employer’s health insurance even if their open-enrollment period is over. Within thirty days of your qualifying event (loss of coverage), you should contact your employer and ask how to purchase health insurance. After all, if you somehow miss enrolling within this limited time, you’ll have to wait until your employer’s next open enrollment period to get coverage.

If you’re unemployed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you still have healthcare options. Some programs might let you stay on your parents’ plan after turning 26 if you’re still a dependent. Additionally, you’ll have 60 days after coverage loss to enroll in marketplace plans, should your employer not offer you insurance.

Learn the lingo

Understanding the different elements of a healthcare package is crucial to purchasing coverage that’s right for you. To evaluate insurance costs, you’ll need to understand the difference between premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and copays.

The premium is the amount you’ll pay each month for healthcare, while the deductible cost before healthcare kicks in. Plans with low monthly premiums typically feature high deductibles and vice-versa. Additionally, it’s crucial to consider coinsurance (the percentage of each medical bill you must pay after insurance) and copays (the small fees you pay for each doctor’s visit) when you’re reviewing different kinds of coverage.

Choose what’s right for you

Before you purchase a health insurance package, make sure it meets your needs. If you take medication for a chronic condition, for example, you can check for a list of prescription drugs included in your coverage. Additionally, checking any plan’s preventative care options can help you figure out which yearly screenings and vaccinations your insurance company covers.

For example, some insurance companies might allow you one free physical once a year without additional fees. Looking into what is and isn’t covered by a healthcare package will help you pick a plan that’s right for you.

The bottom line

Your 26th birthday might not be an exciting milestone like your first legal drink or drivers’ license. However, you can still celebrate obtaining adequate insurance coverage. By contacting your employer early, understanding insurance lingo, and reading through plans carefully, you’ll be ready for anything 26 and beyond throws your way.