City of Yonkers and Local Hospitals Donate Personal Protective Equipment and Other Medical Supplies To Puebla, Mexico

YONKERS, NY – March 13, 2021 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano was by joined Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller and representatives from St. Joseph’s Medical Center, St. John’s Riverside Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center to donate medical supplies to Hospital General de Acatlan in Puebla, Mexico on March 9, 2021 The donations are scheduled to be distributed to healthcare professionals who are in critical need of medical equipment to better combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Yonkers is blessed to be in a position to assist those who are still in need of materials to combat COVID-19,” said Mayor Spano. “Once in need themselves, our local healthcare facilities are now able to pay it forward, helping healthcare workers in Mexico navigate through these uncertain times. A special thank you to the Yonkers Police Department and the Yonkers Mexican Chamber of Commerce for coordinating these efforts and highlighting the critical need to help lift those abroad who are working tirelessly on the frontlines.”

“The successful effort of getting needed medical supplies to the people of Puebla Mexico is a perfect example of what happens when a number of community stakeholders come to the table to achieve a goal,” noted John Mueller, Yonkers Police Commissioner. “In this case, the YPD and its Community Affairs Division was blessed to work with the Mexican Chamber of Commerce to identify the items that the clinic, Hospital General de Acatlan needed.”

Police Commissioner Mueller added, “In addition to our local community partners, our very own Yonkers Department of Public Works donated a driver and the appropriate truck to pick up the items from the hospital warehouses for temporary storage. We had our great fraternal organizations, the Yonkers PBA, CLSA and Westchester Hispanics in Law Enforcement Association (WHLEA) come together to provide additional supplies as well as funding to pay for the transport of the supplies. This is what great community collaboration looks like and I am grateful for all of our wonderful partners.”

Collectively, the community partners, including Montefiore Medical Center, Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, St. John’s Riverside Hospital and the Westchester Hispanic Law Enforcement Association together donated face shields, protective gowns, gloves, and other vital medical equipment.

“If there has ever been a time to recognize and understand the value of community and importance of partnerships, now is that time,” said Marcos Crespo, Senior Vice President Community Relations, Montefiore Medicine. “So many organizations have supported us throughout COVID — and the Yonkers Police Department, and its officers, were front and center working day in and day out with Montefiore to save lives. When they reached out for help to provide essentials for a hospital in Mexico that this community cares about, we were pleased to rise to the occasion. We hope the donations provided serve the Hospital General de Acatlan and their community well.”

“Saint Joseph’s Medical Center is privileged to be part of this important community outreach project to benefit the people of Puebla, Mexico with much needed medical supplies as they battle the pandemic,” stated Lorraine Horgan, Vice President External Affairs, Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. “As always, we are proud to partner with the City of Yonkers, our friends at the Yonkers police Department, the Department of Public Works on this initiative to meet the healthcare needs of those in need – both near and far.”

“We are very proud to be in the position to support our healthcare colleagues in Puebla, Mexico,”stated Tara Curtin-Paloka, Chief Nursing Officer at St. John’s Riverside Hospital. “We were the beneficiaries of such great community support during the height of the pandemic here in Yonkers, that we could not let this call for help go unanswered. It is wonderful to see how our community can come together and accomplish this important goal.”

“I would like to thank the Mayor Mike Spano, Police Commissioner John Muller, Saul Luecero from Lucero Produce, and all the participating hospitals for their support in making this distribution possible,” stated Alfonso Alvarez, Yonkers Mexican Chamber of Commerce. “The people of Acatlan in the State of Puebla are grateful for all of the help that has come with donating the medical supplies and equipment that is necessary to help people in these trying times. Thank you all, it was a true team effort.”

“Yonkers has a large Mexican community who come from Puebla, Mexico. These individuals have made Yonkers their home. They own businesses and contribute throughout our communities,” said Hector Lopez, Westchester Hispanic Law Enforcement Association. “This humanitarian effort by all of our partners involved offer hope to those who are in desperate need. We know from past efforts, that we will be able to offer some needed relief and in many cases save lives, and that is what our goals are.”

Medical supply donations will be sent to Hospital General de Acatlan Puebla, Mexico.

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director, Office of the Mayor