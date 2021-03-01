Collins-Bellamy Blasts Mike Khader for stopping Housing and Jobs

YONKERS, NY — March 1, 2021 — Yonkers City Council President Candidate Lakisha Collins-Bellamy last week blasted current Council President Michael Khader for preventing revitalization of the Ludlow Neighborhood and stopping construction of up to 130 units of affordable housing, along with hundreds of construction jobs.

“I am calling upon Mike Khader to withdraw his opposition to the Ludlow rezoning plan. It’s a shame he doesn’t seem to believe in revitalizing a deteriorated area with desperately needed new housing, especially when it would include affordable housing for the working people of Yonkers.”

“When I am elected Council President, I pledge to support the wishes of neighborhood civic associations and work for, not against, more affordable housing,” she said, adding, “Mike Khader let down the people of Ludlow Park, the people of Yonkers, and the hundreds of construction workers who would have gotten good paying jobs building this project.”

At issue is Khader’s vote on Tuesday against approving the draft general environmental impact statement for the Ludlow area rezoning plan. In the works for more than a year, and supported by the Ludlow Neighborhood, the plan would allow Ginsburg Development Corporation to immediately build nearly 600 units of housing to replace dilapidated buildings near the Ludlow Train Station. Eventually the plan would allow 800 more units over the next ten years. It would also provide for the reconstruction of the deteriorated Abe Cohen Plaza plus construction of a waterfront esplanade open to the public.

The plan would create 600 construction jobs. “If Mike Khader were an effective Council President he would lead the Council in approving this plan for the benefit of the people of Ludlow Park and the entire City,” said Collins-Bellamy, “Instead he provided the deciding vote against it. “Who knows what special interests or campaign contributors he was serving by killing this project?” she asked, “What is perfectly clear is that he was not serving the people of Yonkers.”

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy is an attorney and member of the Yonkers Board of Education who is challenging Khader for the Democratic nomination for City Council President.

