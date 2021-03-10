DEC Invites the Public to Comment About Brownfield Cleanup Program Application and Draft Work Plans for Site on 46-70 McLean Avenue, Yonkers – Auto Repair and Laundry Site

YONKERS, NY — March 10, 2021 — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation/ Interim Remedial Measures Work Plan from SNL Yonkers, LLC for a site known as 46-70 McLean Avenue Auto Repair Laundry Site, site ID #C360211. This site is located in the City of Yonkers, within the County of Westchester, and is located at 46-70 McLean Avenue.

Access the application, Draft Remedial Investigation/ Interim Remedial Measures Work Plan and other relevant documents online through the DECinfo Locator: https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C360211/. The documents will also be available at the document repository once reopened, located at Yonkers Public Library-Riverfront Library, 1 Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701.

There are several ways to comment on BCP applications. Comments can be submitted to the site Project Manager Matthew Hubicki at NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7014; via email at matthew.hubicki@dec.ny.gov or by calling 518-402-9605. All comments must be submitted by April 9, 2021.

Site information can be viewed by entering the site code noted above at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/derexternal/index.cfm?pageid=3

What is the Brownfied Cleanup Program?

New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) is designed to encourage private-sector cleanups of brownfields and to promote their redevelopment as a means to revitalize economically blighted communities. The BCP is an alternative to “greenfield” (land not previously developed or contaminated) development and is intended to remove some of the barriers to, and provide tax incentives for, the redevelopment of brownfields. Since its inception (2003), the BCP has catalyzed the cleanup of more than 300 contaminated sites statewide and incentivized redevelopment. There are more than 350 active sites in the BCP.

Additional information on the State’s Brownfield program is available at DEC’s website: https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8450.html