Diamond Braces to Launch Promotion – “Smiles for Responders”

* Applications to Open March 15, 2021

* 5% Discount on Orthodontic Services to COVID-19 First Responders and any Family Members who sign up for treatment from March 15 to April 15, 2021.

NEW YOK, NY — March 9, 2021 – Diamond Braces, a world-class orthodontics company serving the tri-state area since 2000, will launch a special promotion, Smiles for Responders. Applications will open on March 15, 2021. COVID-19 First Responders and their family members will receive a 5% discount on orthodontic treatment from Diamond Braces.

To apply, applicants will have to fill out a form at https://diamondbraces.com/offers/first-responders-promo/ with the following information included: full name, job title, job location, phone number, and proof of employment (W2 statement, employee ID, email from supervisor, etc). Applicants can be (but do not need to be) current patients of Diamond Braces, and must apply for themselves or on behalf of a direct family member who will receive the promotional benefit. Qualifying individuals are encouraged to apply anytime between March 15 and April 15, 2021.

The Smiles for Responders promotion defines a COVID-19 first responder as an individual who was employed as a medical doctor, nurse, EMT or ambulance technician, hospital technician, or attendant on or by March 1, 2020, and has maintained employment in said industry until or beyond March 1, 2021.

“Only a year ago, New Yorkers would stop to cheer each night for our COVID-19 first responders, who, until the vaccine was released, lived in constant fear of infecting their family,” founder of Diamond Braces Dr. Oleg Drut said. “Diamond Braces seeks to continue the applause for these brave men and women with this special promotion. We will ensure that, come the day they are ready to smile again, they can do so confidently and happily.”

In line with its core mission to make orthodontics available to people of varying incomes, Diamond Braces continues to offer $500+ college discounts, 6-month expedited Invisalign treatment for only $2,400 (whereas the Invisalign website reports a median of $3,500 – $7,500 for treatment), as well as other opportunities to greatly lower the cost of straight teeth and excellent dental hygiene.

Those interested in Diamond Braces services can sign up for a complimentary video consultation here.

About Diamond Braces

In the year 2000, Dr. Oleg Drut opened his first orthodontic practice in Hackensack, New Jersey. His goal was to provide accessible and affordable orthodontic care for all, with top-quality customer service. He believed that creating beautiful smiles went beyond aesthetic benefits and improved quality of life and overall health of his clients. Over the next two decades, Diamond Braces has continued to earn the trust of thousands of clients and created better access to orthodontic care throughout the Tri-State area, becoming known as one of the region’s most experienced and affordable orthodontic providers, passionate about delivering expert care and making people smile.

Over the past 20 years, more than 100,000 happy patients have passed through Diamond Braces’ 34 locations. This year, Diamond Braces is reaffirming its community commitment with Smiles for Responders: helping give back to those most dedicated to their communities, as everyone works hard to keep each other smiling.