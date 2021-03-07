Everything You Need to Know About Vinyl Records

Unleashing the Artist Within You!

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 6, 2021 — For ages, vinyl records have been a treasurable accessory for music enthusiasts. One of the preferable analog formats delivers the purest recording version one can ever get. Generally, the vinyl records are made with polyvinyl chloride or PVC and look similar to a circular disc. The surface of the disc flaunts grooves that represent the audio waveforms of the recording.

At times, the vinyl records might malfunction or does not play properly. Though such records are of excellent quality, after a certain period, they eventually reach a point where they are of no use. If this is the case with you, you can easily convert the vinyl records into an exquisite art piece.

What to do with a Vinyl Record that is no Longer in Use?

Since it is relatively easier to repurpose the plastic, you can create something of great utility out of vinyl records. For this, all you need are basic tools alongside expertise for the craft. From gorgeous wall-hangings to a magazine rack and whatnot, you can carve all of these with ease. Now the question that arises is how to cut vinyl records. Well, it is as simple as accomplishing basic creative projects.

How to Utilize Vinyl Records for Craft Purpose?

One of the most impressive aspects of vinyl records is that their use is limited to musical recordings. You can craft other beautiful stuff out of them without much effort. Before doing so, you must learn to cut the vinyl records properly with all the safety precautions. Below mentioned are the few ways through which you can cut the vinyl record to make something useful out of it.

Heating the Vinyl Record in an Oven

For this method, you would need a pair of scissors and an oven. Further, this process’s objective is to soften the plastic so that you can easily cut the vinyl record. One can even outline the design to be cut before putting it inside the oven. Likewise, the following are the steps that you need to follow:

● Preheat the oven at 200-250 degrees Fahrenheit

● Place the vinyl record inside it and leave it for around two to three minutes.

● Please take out the record but do not let it cool down.

● Use a cookie sheet to prevent the vinyl record from melting.

● Now you have to use scissors to cut the favorite design out of it.

Cutting the Vinyl Record Using a Hot Knife

To carry out this process, you would require a hot knife or a heat knife. Most importantly, this type of knife removes the necessity to heat the vinyl record in the oven. In comparison to a pair of necessary scissors, it delivers clean and high-precision cuts. Firstly, trace out the design on the vinyl record using a pencil. Alternatively, one can also opt for a paper to highlight the outline.

Once the knife is heated up for a few minutes, twig it into the vinyl record to begin cutting. Make sure to keep the knife moving as the vinyl tends to melt quite rapidly. Afterward, trace the outlines with the knife and then peel the cut-out piece from the record.

A Pair of Scissors to Cut the Vinyl Record

Initially, heat the vinyl then and adequately start cutting with the help of a heavy-duty scissor. One of the most significant drawbacks of this method is that it does not provide a neater cut. Well, it is a bit tough to cut the vinyl through a pair of scissors, thereby maintain a well-designed shape. On the other hand, if you want to craft simple designs, this method would work well.

Conclusion

If you are wondering how to cut vinyl records, look no further and go through the methods above. You can also opt for a rotary tool to cut and sand the vinyl record in addition to the above. Make sure to follow the instructions correctly, and you are all set to unleash the artist within you.