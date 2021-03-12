Golf Season to Tee Off at Four Westchester County Courses

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — March 12, 2021 — Good news for golfers, play will resume at four of Westchester County’s six public golf courses on Friday, March 12, weather permitting.

The highly anticipated season will begin at the County’s central and southern courses – Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake in Yonkers, Maple Moor in White Plains, and Saxon Woods in Scarsdale. The County’s northern courses are expected to open when conditions allow.

The 2020 season was the best season for Westchester County’s golf courses in over 20 years. In total, 267,455 rounds were played – up nearly 40 percent from 2019.

Indoor and outdoor dining will open at 50 percent capacity and move to 75 percent capacity starting March 19, but may change throughout the season in accordance to New York State guidelines. Take-out service is also available.

All golfers are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing protocols. Rakes, ball washers and coolers have been removed from the courses and flagsticks are to be left in the holes. Golf carts will be available and sanitized after each use.

For more information and to make a reservation visit https://golf.westchestergov. com/.