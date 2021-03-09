Governor Cuomo Annouces Beth Garvey Appointed Acting Counsel to the Governor

ALBANY, NY — march 8, 2021 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that Beth Garvey has been appointed Acting Counsel to the Governor. Ms. Garvey replaces Kumiki Gibson who has served in this position since 2019 and has accepted a new position in the non-profit sector.

“Beth Garvey is a true public servant and a brilliant legal mind who has been an integral member of this administration since she joined it,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we start to turn the corner on this pandemic, much work remains to reopen this state as safely and swiftly as we can and I thank Beth for her past and future work on behalf of all New Yorkers. Beth is one of the hardest working, most effective public servants in State government, and New Yorkers are fortunate to have her serve in this role. I also commend Kumiki Gibson for her hard work, dedication and service to the people of this great state and wish her only the best as she begins this new chapter.”

Since 2019, Ms. Garvey has served as Special Counsel and Senior Advisor to the Governor, responsible for the Governor’s budget, legislative and policy priorities. In this new role, she will continue to be responsible for these priorities, as well as serve as Chief Counsel to the Governor.

Prior to joining the administration, Ms. Garvey served as Senior Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs and General Counsel for the State University of New York. She also served on the Chancellor’s Cabinet as the legal adviser to the SUNY System Administration and provided legal advice and opinions for the Board of Trustees, Chancellor, and leadership. Prior to her position at SUNY, Ms. Garvey served as Counsel for the New York State Senate Majority, managing the team of legal and support staff responsible for the legal and policy review of all legislation before the Senate. Prior to that, she served as First Assistant Counsel to the Majority for the New York State Senate, and also held the role of Assistant Counsel to the Majority. Ms. Garvey has also worked as an Associate for Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman, and Dicker, LLP. She earned a B.A. in Communication, cum laude, from Mary Baldwin College and a J.D., cum laude, from Albany Law School.

Ms. Gibson’s last day in the administration is Friday.

“I informed the Executive Chamber a month ago that I planned to leave State service and have accepted a position at a nationally prominent not-for-profit organization. It has been an honor and privilege to work for the Governor and the people of the State of New York. I remain deeply impressed with the talent and dedication of my legal team and will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to serve New Yorkers.”

