"Israel's Fourth Election in Two Years: Prospects, Projections, and Pitfalls" Thursday, March 18, 2021

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — March 9, 2021 — On March 23, Israel will hold its fourth national election in two years. This is a result of a political stalemate and politicking that’s placed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against most other parties, with his Likud party showing one of its lowest polling projections in the past three elections. It is not the first election since the pandemic, but the pandemic will play a more significant role than the previous election a year ago.

In addition to the pandemic, there are several other issues that make this election and the potential outcome unique. Join this special program where we will discuss why Israel is having another election? How does Israel’s political system work, or not? What are the main issues that Israelis are considering? What are the projected outcomes? Will there be a fifth election later this year?

Our guest will be Ashley Perry, a strategic and communications consultant and public relations adviser to international leaders, governments, companies, organizations, and individuals in a variety of areas. In Israel, he’s served as advisor to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, and has worked with many top government ministers including Defense, Tourism, National Infrastructure and Water, Agriculture, Internal Security, Immigrant Absorption and has worked in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Perry was named as one of the top 50 immigrants from the UK who have made a significant contribution to shape the State of Israel, and is a highly regarded public speaker for many international Jewish, Zionist, and advocacy organizations.

Please join us for an engaging dialogue to help you understand the issues better before the election, and what to look for after the votes are counted.

