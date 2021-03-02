James Nolan Remembers the People He Intends to Serve As Westchester County Board Legislator to District 15

BRONXVILLE, NY and YONKERS, NY — March 1, 2021 — James Nolan said, “I am proud to say that I had the opportunity to donate and drop off 4,000 face masks, 15 cases of sanitizer, and safety goggles to five nursing homes in District 15 with assistance from my partners at The Afya Foundation. I have donated food and PPE to dozens of facilities serving seniors, essential workers, and anyone in need in the past and I will continue to do so.

“My goal as a public servant is to address real needs in real time for the people of Yonkers and Bronxville. I am not interested in debating and defending national level partisan politics. I am squarely focused on the needs and concerns of the 56,000 residents who comprise the neighborhoods within Westchester County Board of Legislators District 15.

“My opponent has made it apparent that she only wants to discuss national issues. She seems to forget about the local issues that we face here in Yonkers & Bronxville. A number of seniors have died in nursing homes in District 15 since Governor Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept patients who were infected with the virus. It has been well over a month since the Attorney General’s office has released the findings in regards to the tragic number of deaths that have occurred in nursing homes. The incumbent has not made one statement about that fatal decision by the Governor or the subsequent coverup of the fatality numbers that his administration has admitted to.

“My opponents silence speaks volumes about what she truly cares about. She is more concerned about national issues than local issues and doing the hands-on work of providing for the most vulnerable in our community. Our seniors deserve our attention and care. WE ALL need a Legislator who is focused on our residents’ needs, not partisan national politics. When I am elected Westchester County Legislator for District 15, you can count on me to work day in and day out for what is best for our community and be the voice for everyone!”

