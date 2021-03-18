John and Laurie Wiles, Present Their Review of the 2021 Buick Encore GX Essence FWD; Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor; Gabrielle M. Etzel The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11912619

PINEHURST, NC; WACO, TX; and YONKERS, NY — MARCH 18, 2021 — Discussion opens to Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles’ review of the 2021 Buick Encore GX Essence FWD. From 10-10:30am EST

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire  Publisher / Editor  speaks to hyperlocal concerns. From 10:30-11:15am

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Editor speaks to the allegations of impropriety with regard to New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s conduct vis-a-vis his alleged unwanted advances to women, presently at seven. From 11:15am-12Noon. EST.

Hezi Ars, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today. 

