John and Laurie Wiles, Present Their Review of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD; Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor; Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Editor; James Nolan, Westchester County Board Legislator (LD-15) Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

BRONXVILLE, NY, PINEHURST, NC, WACO, TX, and YONKERS, NY — MARCH 4, 2021 — Discussion opens to Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles’ review of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD. From 10-10:30am EST

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire  Publisher / Editor  speaks to hyperlocal concerns. From 10:30am-11am EST

Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog  Publisher/Editor engages in a retrospective of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s concepts that seen to foretell the direction in Texas and possibly portends Republican concepts 4 years hence. We learn their capacity and how those concepts align better with present and conceivably future Republican dogma, including breaking with the practice of wearing a mask. The big picture is what divides us and what bings us together? From 11-11:30am EST

James Nolan, Westchester County Legislator (LD-District 15) Candidate is a hands on candidate, compassionate and concerned about a vulnerable population that many people say have been forgotten. We learn how he connects with the people he intends to serve. We spend time contemplating whether the Conservative streak of residents who reside in Bronxville and those who reside across the border in Yonkers are similar in need and demeanor?  From 11:30am-12Noon

Hezi Aris, Bronxville Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor is your host today. From 10am-12Noon.

